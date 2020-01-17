KL Rahul Effects Lightening-fast Stumping To Get Rid Of Australian Skipper Aaron Finch

KL Rahul, who had starred with the bat during the first innings, also made a tremendous impact behind the stumps in the second ODI against Australia at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot on Friday. Rahul, who is a makeshift wicket-keeper for Rishabh Pant, who has been ruled out of the contest due to a concussion accounted for skipper Aaron Finch who was the centurion of the last match.

KL Rahul effects a lightening-fast stumping

This had happened in the 16th over of Australia's run chase which was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. On the very first delivery, the left-arm spinner bowled a flighted delivery outside off stump. Finch supposedly attempted to play a cover-drive or an inside out shot as he came out of his crease. However, KL Rahul dislodged the bails within the blink of an eye.

The umpires refer the matter to the third umpire who had gone through multiple replays. Replays showed that the batsman's leg was on the crease when the bails had come off. After going through it thoroughly, the third umpire gave the verdict in the favour of the fielding team as the Aussie skipper had to walk back to the pavilion. The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Rahul had earlier played a stellar cameo of a 52-ball 80 at a strike rate of 153.85 including six boundaries and three maximums as the Men In Blue posted a formidable total of 340/6 in their 50 overs.

A must-win match for India

India who had suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss in Mumbai will need to win this one in order to stay alive in the series. Skipper Kohli would be hoping to get the better of leg-spinner Adam Zampa who has had his number in One Day Internationals on four occasions. The Indian bowlers would also be hoping to rediscover their rhythm after failing miserably in the previous game. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of this contest due to a concussion and KS Bharat has been roped in as his replacement.

If Australia manage to win this one then they would seal the two-match series and the final match on Sunday will be a dead-rubber. The five-time world champions had beaten the Men In Blue 3-2 after having lost the first two games in March last year.