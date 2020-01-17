Shikhar Dhawan Replaced By Yuzvendra Chahal After Being Hit On The Rib-cage In The 2nd ODI

Yuzvendra Chahal has replaced Shikhar Dhawan as a substitute after the southpaw was hit on the rib-cage by a Pat Cummins delivery at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot on Friday. This had happened on the second delivery of the 10th over of the first innings when Dhawan attempted to play a pull shot off a ball that had some extra bounce but it struck him on his rib cage after first hitting his elbow.

The opener continued to bat and went on to score a 90-ball 96. Meanwhile, he was down for a while after getting hit on the rib cage and needed some medical assistance as well. Co-incidentally, Dhawan's World Cup 2019 campaign came to an abrupt end after a rising delivery from Cummins had struck him on his thumb and later it was revealed that he had fractured his thumb.

Coming to this match, Dhawan was the top-scorer for the Men In Blue as the hosts posted a formidable total of 340/6 in their 50 overs.

A must-win match for India

India who had suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss in Mumbai will need to win this one in order to stay alive in the series. Skipper Kohli would be hoping to get the better of leg-spinner Adam Zampa who has had his number in One Day Internationals on four occasions. The Indian bowlers would also be hoping to rediscover their rhythm after failing miserably in the previous game. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of this contest due to a concussion and KS Bharat has been roped in as his replacement.

If Australia manage to win this one then they would seal the two-match series and the final match on Sunday will be a dead-rubber. The five-time world champions had beaten the Men In Blue 3-2 after having lost the first two games in March last year.

