Manish Pandey Takes A Screamer From Nowhere To Dismiss David Warner In The 2nd ODI

Manish Pandey took a spectacular catch to get rid of the last match's centurion David Warner during the second ODI at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot on Friday.

Manish Pandey takes a screamer

This had happened in the fourth over of the Australian run chase which was bowled by Mohammed Shami. On the second delivery, Shami had bowled a short one outside off stump as Warner played it aggressively on the off-side. It looked as if he would get another four runs after having hit the shot. However, Manish Pandey made his presence felt from nowhere, times his jump to perfection and takes a one-handed blinder. The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

How the commentators reacted

''Oh, What a catch! Well, well, well that ball was flying somewhere and almost like an elastic arm something went up and backed the ball down. He outstretched his arms high to his right'', said the commentators on air.

