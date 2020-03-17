The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

KL Rahul Has A Funny Yet Important Message For Shreyas Iyer & Hardik Pandya; Watch

Cricket News

KL Rahul came forward with a funny yet important message for team-mates Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya in the former's latest Instagram post

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
KL Rahul

KL Rahul has come up with a hilarious but important message for his Indian team-mates Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer after the duo were seen having some fun during their free time, in a post which was shared by Iyer. 

READ: Waqar Younis says there is no point of World Test C'ship without an Ind-Pak contest

'Wash your hands boys': KL Rahul

Lately, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya were seen having some fun. Hardik was all set to be back in action in the bilateral ODI series against South Africa but it was not to be as the 1st ODI at Dharamsala was washed away due to rain without a ball being bowled while the remaining matches were planned to be held behind closed doors before it was eventually postponed and rescheduled at a later date due to the outbreak of the infectious (COVID-19) that has spread its tentacles all over the world. 

In the first picture, Iyer can be seen posing with an exotic watch on his wrist. However, in the next picture, it is revealed that it is Hardik Pandya's arm and it is his wristwatch. Pandya had an arm-in-arm pose with his Indian team-mate. Finally, there is a video which shows the star all-rounder giving an arm-in-arm pose with the stylish middle-order batsman as the duo successfully click the picture. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41) on

IPL 2020: RCB's Kane Richardson claims Australian players anxious to know fate of event

Meanwhile, KL Rahul also made his presence felt not in the image or the video but in the comments section. He came forward and urged the duo to wash their hands.

The three will now be seen in action during the upcoming edition of the IPL which was originally supposed to get underway on March 29 but has been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Pandya will be representing Mumbai Indians while Iyer and Rahul will be leading Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab respectively.

IPL 2020: Harsha Bhogle lauds Rashid Khan while claiming T20s have democratized cricket

READ: Multiple-time world champion Ricky Ponting reveals the low points of his captaincy career

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Yes Bank
YES BANK: MORE INFLOW THAN WITHDRAW
Euro 2020
EURO 2020 POSTPONED TO 2021
BJP
BJP NETAS REACT TO JNU CONTROVERSY
kangana ranaut
KANGANA RANAUT'S FANS GET WORRIED
Madhya Pradesh
MP CLP MOVES SC AGAINST BJP
Italian man's warning surfaces on Twitter amid COVID-19 pandemic
ITALIAN MAN'S WARNING ON COVID-19