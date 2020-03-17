Multiple-time World Champion Ricky Ponting Reveals The Low Points Of His Captaincy Career

Ricky Ponting has been one of the best captains in world cricket and was also one of the finest batsmen during his playing days. He led the mighty Australians to two consecutive World Cup triumphs in 2003 & 2007 and was also a part of the Steve Waugh-led squad in the 1999 edition. After bidding adieu to international cricket in 2012, Ponting has been associated with the game as a player in franchise cricket as well as in the commentary box and as an expert analyst.

Despite being a multiple-time world champion, there were three instances that Ponting did not want to be a part of during his captaincy career.

Ricky Ponting's biggest regrets as Aussie skipper

During a recent interview with a foreign television sports channel, Ponting said that the Ashes series loss in 2005 and 2009 hurt him more because the Aussies were expected to win especially in the 2005 season. Michael Vaughan & Co. won the five-match series 2-1 that year while England led by Andrew Strauss went on to yet again register a 2-1 win in the 2009/10 edition.

Meanwhile, the three-time World Cup-winning cricketer revealed that everyone in 2005 had expected the Aussies to just come over to England and whitewash the home side again and retain the Ashes. However, things did not go their way and the former skipper went on to add that the 2005 defeat was the hardest to cope with. At the same time, 'Punter' also mentioned that the Australians were completely outplayed in the 2010/11 season.

In that season, the Aussies were whitewashed in their own backyard 3-1 by a dominant English side led by Strauss.

Ricky Ponting's cricketing career

Ponting has represented Australia in 168 Tests and 375 One Day Internationals between 1995 to 2012. Apart from being an integral part of Australia's three consecutive World Cup triumphs between 1999 to 2011, he was also a part of the Mark Taylor-led side that had finished as the runners-up in the 1996 edition. 'Punter' also led Australia to two straight ICC Champions Trophy triumphs in 2006 and 2009 respectively.

