'They'll be all over the place': Harbhajan Singh's staggering advice to Team India

India will take on Pakistan in a much anticipated Asia Cup Super Fours fixture in Colombo on Sunday. The group stage fixture got washed away as rain played a spoilsport, and everyone is setting their on this high voltage clash. Pakistan already defeated Bangladesh in their first Super Fours game.

3 things you need to know

India to face Pakistan on Sunday

This is the Men in Blue's first Asia Cup Super Four fixture

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to return in the upcoming match

India to face Pakistan on Sunday in Asia Cup

Pakistan bowlers have been in suitable form and the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have led Pakistan's bowling contingent from the front. Their pace bowling department has been their backbone, and the onus will be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to get the ball rolling.

Also Read: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score

In the first match, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya proved their mettle once again as they helped the Men in Blue to post a very competitive score on the board. Harbhajan Singh feels Pakistani pacers could feel the heat if the pressure shits to the other side.

Harbhajan Singh pointed out one major loophole in the Pakistani bowling lineup

On his YouTube channel, he said, "India have to make sure that Shaheen does not get wickets. If he does not get wickets, then the pressure will be on the other bowlers."

"When the pressure will shift, then the so-called World Class bowling attack will be all over the place. If India are batting first, then they should aim to score around 300 runs."

Harbhajan also insisted if the Indian openers can negate the efficiency of the new ball in the first 15 overs then Indian batting lineup shouldn't have any problem.

Also Read: Are they not equal?: Ex-cricketer questions ACC over no reserve days for BAN and SL

"If Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill play out the first 15 overs against the new ball, then I don't think India will be in any kind of trouble. It is important that Gill, Rohit and Kohli play well, they will have to keep their ego aside while facing the Pakistan pacers with the new ball. Even if you don't score runs off Shaheen initially, it is totally fine."

India will also host the ICC ODI World Cup later this year. So an excellent performance on the Asia Cup would boost their hopes as it seems.