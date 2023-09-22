'Make Him Undroppable': Mohammad Shami Stamps His Authority With 5 Wickets Vs Australia

India and Australia are playing the first game of their three-match ODI series in Mohali, Punjab on Friday, September 22. KL Rahul is captaining the Indian side in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. During the match, India won the toss and elected to field first. Mohammed Shami bowled a spectacular spell, taking five wickets to his name. Shami also provided the first breakthrough for India when he dismissed Mitchell Marsh in the opening over.

3 things you need to know

India and Australia are playing the first of three-match ODI series in Mohali

India won the toss and elected to field first against the visiting Aussies

Indian bowlers led by Mohammed Shami bowled out Australia for 276

Also Read: 'You Average 55, Still Not Part Of Squad. I Think Sanju Wasn't Selected Because..': Bhajji

Mohammed Shami registers his best ODI bowling figures

Mohammed Shami registered his best bowling figures for India in ODI cricket. Shami picked up the wickets of Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, and Sean Abbott to complete his second five-wicket haul in ODIs. Thanks to Shami's remarkable bowling performance, India managed to bowl the Australians out for 276 runs. Netizens are lauding the 33-year-old for his exceptional bowling display in the match.

FIVE WICKET HAUL BY MOHAMMED SHAMI....!!!!



What a spell by Shami🔥

No fans will pass without liking this Post ❤️#INDvsAUS #Shami pic.twitter.com/pACiqZNQz6 — 👌👑⭐ (@superking1816) September 22, 2023

Shami or khami ye dono sath hote hi nahi kabhi. Well done @MdShami11 on your 5 wicket haul 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 22, 2023

Siraj hugging Shami in the inns break



a beautiful picture pic.twitter.com/p68Hi4mLl4 — retired ICT fan (@anubhav__tweets) September 22, 2023

Need Shami to make a statement here and make him undroppable — Bharath (@eabc_02) September 22, 2023

This is good news for the Indian cricket fans ahead of the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held in India from October 5 to November 19. Indian pacers are looking in good touch for the marquee event be it Shami, Mohammed Siraj or Jasprit Bumrah. Siraj bowled a fiery spell for India in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2023 final, where the Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win their record eighth title.

Image: BCCI