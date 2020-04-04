The Debate
KL Rahul Urges Citizens To 'light Up' On Sunday & 'throw Virus Off Our Pitch'

Cricket News

Indian batsman KL Rahul also urged citizens across the country to 'stand up' and 'light up' on April 5 as per PM Narendra Modi's '9 PM-9 Minutes' appeal.

KL Rahul

Following India's ace all-rounder and best friend Hardik Pandya, Indian batsman KL Rahul also urged citizens across the country to 'stand up' and 'light up' on April 5 as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 PM-9 Minutes' appeal.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian opener-cum-middle order batsman appealed to the citizens to ignite the spirit of billion hearts and throw Coronavirus 'off our pitch.' At present, there are 2784 active COVID-19 cases across the country while 75 deaths have been reported. 

READ | 'Let's Shine Our Light': Hardik Pandya Champions PM Modi's '9 PM-9 Minutes' Appeal

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya also posted a heartfelt message on Saturday encouraging the entire country to unite in the fight against COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the ace Indian all-rounder championed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to switch off the lights on Sunday at 9 PM and light a diya, candle, torch or a flashlight for 9 minutes. He also extended his support to the Prime Minister Modi and urged citizens to ignite the spirit of a billion strong Team India. 

"Let’s shine our lights on the Frontline Warriors who are showing us the path from this darkness," Pandya tweeted. 

READ | Ravi Shastri Issues First Response To PM Modi's '9 Pm - 9 Minutes' Coronavirus Appeal

PM Modi's appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus. 

PM Modi in his third COVID-19 speech said, "On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights."

In his appeal, PM Modi reiterated people to maintain social distancing and keep off from the streets.

READ | Piyush Goyal Slams Claims Of A Blackout On April 5, Says 'Adequate Arrangements In Place'

READ | 1 Million Global Coronavirus Cases & 50,000 Deaths Leaves Empirical Mortality Rate At 5%

First Published:
