KL Rahul Urges Citizens To 'light Up' On Sunday & 'throw Virus Off Our Pitch'

Following India's ace all-rounder and best friend Hardik Pandya, Indian batsman KL Rahul also urged citizens across the country to 'stand up' and 'light up' on April 5 as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 PM-9 Minutes' appeal.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian opener-cum-middle order batsman appealed to the citizens to ignite the spirit of billion hearts and throw Coronavirus 'off our pitch.' At present, there are 2784 active COVID-19 cases across the country while 75 deaths have been reported.

5th April 9pm for 9min



Stand up ! Light up !

Show us your roar, ignite the spirit of a billion hearts and throw this virus off our pitch without a hitch !



The spotlight is on you, together, we can win ! @narendramodi @BCCI — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) April 4, 2020

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya also posted a heartfelt message on Saturday encouraging the entire country to unite in the fight against COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the ace Indian all-rounder championed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to switch off the lights on Sunday at 9 PM and light a diya, candle, torch or a flashlight for 9 minutes. He also extended his support to the Prime Minister Modi and urged citizens to ignite the spirit of a billion strong Team India.

"Let’s shine our lights on the Frontline Warriors who are showing us the path from this darkness," Pandya tweeted.

PM Modi's appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus.

PM Modi in his third COVID-19 speech said, "On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights."

In his appeal, PM Modi reiterated people to maintain social distancing and keep off from the streets.

