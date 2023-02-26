KL Rahul Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Ahead Of 3rd Test Vs Australia; Watch

Team India opener KL Rahul visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain with his wife Athiya Shetty ahead of the third Test against Australia of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. KL Rahul is the part of the current Indian team which is playing vs Australia at home in the four match Test series.

KL Rahul was seen accompanied by his wife and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty. KL Rahul was seen in traditional attire while performing the rituals at the temple and her wife was also seen wearing a saree.

KL Rahul has not been in good form in Test cricket off late and has been continuously getting out on low scores. KL Rahul was dismissed cheaply in both the first and the second Test match against Australia and also faced a lot of criticism from the critics for his poor form.

KL Rahul was also dropped from the Test vice captain position and it feels that Shubman Gill will take his place in the third Test at Indore. Shubman Gill has been in tremendous form off late and has already scored four international hundreds this year. Shubman also scored his first Test hundred in his last Test innings vs Bangladesh.

If we talk about Team India's current scenario in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, they are extremely on top with a lead of 2-0 in the series. Team India's main focus now will be on winning the third Test and booking their seat for the ICC World Test Championship final.

Talking about Australia, they seem to be under a lot of pressure as they have to address a lot of problems before the upcoming third Test. Australia have lost many key players like Josh Hazlewood and David Warner due to injuries and also captain Pat Cummins due to personal reasons. All the players have flown back to Australia and will be out for the rest of the series.

Steve Smith will lead the Australian side in Cummins's absence and also will be captaining the team after a very long time. Australia will have to avoid a 4-0 whitewash in the series if they don't want to lose a chance to play the World Test Championship final.