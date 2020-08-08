KL Rahul Wants Hardik Pandya's Son To Emulate His Father, Become Star All-rounder

Team India's man-for-all weather KL Rahul had an interesting and 'early' career advice for star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's newborn and it involved asking his buddy's son to follow the footsteps of his father. Hardik Pandya and his fiance Natasa Stankovic were blessed with a baby boy on July 30. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder shared pictures of his son on social media, announcing his entry into performing duties as a father. Hardik's brother Krunal shared a picture of himself holding the former's newborn and said 'let's talk cricket' in the caption. Replying to this, KL Rahul opined that someone should tell the newborn to become a fast-bowling all-rounder - implying that he should trace his father's footsteps.

'Let's talk cricket'

KL Rahul's advice to Hardik's newborn

Hardik Pandya shares first pictures of his baby boy

Several friends of the ace cricketer were quick enough to pour in their love and best wishes to the couple for welcoming the bundle of joy in their life. Actor Karan Tacker was the first one to leave a comment under the post and asked the skipper to perform his duties in an extraordinary manner just like he plays cricket. Singer and rapper Badshah also extended his best wishes to the couple and wrote, “junior OP.” Singer and actress Sophie Choudry also showered her love on the beautiful couple and wrote that their little son is love. Singer Jassie Gill wrote, “congratulations bro.”

Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya's chores as a father kick-started as the all-rounder, along with his wife Natasa Stankovic, welcomed the newest member to their family - their baby boy. The star all-rounder had announced in May earlier this year that the couple were expecting a child. Taking to Twitter, Hardik Pandya revealed that his duties as a father had officially begun as he posted a picture of himself with a caption that read 'Baby's diapers on the way', tagging his fiance Natasa Stankovic.

