KL Rahul's Wedding To Actress Athiya Shetty Triggers Meme-fest For Indian Cricket Fans

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty tied the knot today (January 23) in a ceremony at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. The couple began dating in 2019 after which they decided to get married to each other. According to media reports, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were likely to pose for photographers at 6:30 pm today, however, it did not happen. The news of Rahul and Athiya's wedding was confirmed by Suniel Shetty on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a meme fest has been triggered on social media after it emerged that KL Rahul was getting married to Athiya Shetty on Monday. One user shared a video of people dancing in a choreographed manner with some cricketers' faces morphed on it. Another individual shared a similar video where people can be seen playing music with various household items. The video was also posted with some cricketers' faces pasted on it.

Scenes from Kl Rahul wedding preparationspic.twitter.com/IouIYLcxBI — 𝐋𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐆𝐨𝐝😡 (@LordGod188) January 18, 2023

#KLRahulAthiyaShettyWedding



Pakistan players entering wedding venue for food pic.twitter.com/S7UY6ErZs5 — Kadak (@kadak_chai2) January 23, 2023

Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan rehearsing for KL Rahul's Baraat dance tonight. #KLRahulAthiyaShettyWedding pic.twitter.com/bhHP31ZzEV — Bharbhuti ji (@crickdevil) January 23, 2023

Reception to held after IPL: Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty has now confirmed that KL Rahul and Athiya's wedding is over and that the couple is now officially married. "It was a beautiful, close-knit wedding. The pheras are done. The couple is officially married," Suniel told reporters after the marriage on Monday. Suniel was also accompanied by his son Ahan Shetty. He also gave an update on the reception ceremony and said that it would most likely happen after the IPL. Suniel also thanked the media and distributed sweets among the paps stationed outside the wedding venue - the actor's Khandala farmhouse.

The wedding ceremony was also attended by big names from both the film and cricket communities. Among the cricketers who were present at the wedding to bless the couple was Ishant Sharma and Varun Aaron. Meanwhile, KL Rahul's other teammates couldn't attend the wedding due to the upcoming third and final ODI against New Zealand. KL Rahul was given a break from the series due to family commitments, which now turns out to be his own wedding.

Image: Instagram/KLRahul/Twitter