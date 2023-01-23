Indian Cricketers Arrive In Khandala For KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty's Wedding; See Pics

Cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty are one of the most adorable couples in today’s time. The star couple is getting married today and the time for their wedding was 04:00 pm today at Sunil Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. According to reports, the Baarat was scheduled to come at 02:00 pm and the couple is likely to pose for the photographs at 06:30 pm.

Cricketers arrive at KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: See pics

As seen in the pictures, Indian cricketers Ishant Sharma and Varun Aaron have arrived at the venue for the wedding. There are other guests from the cricket fraternity expected to arrive in Khandala for the wedding.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s love affair is not new. The couple has been together for quite a time now and also we have seen Athiya Shetty coming to watch KL Rahul playing for Team India and his IPL franchises.

KL Rahul has been one of the important players for the Indian team as he has played many match-winning knocks for his country. Rahul is Team India’s vice-captain and also a part of the India squad for the first two against Australia.