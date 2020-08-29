Kolkata Knight Riders' Tom Banton Slams Maiden T20I Fifty Vs Pakistan: Watch

The first T20I between England and Pakistan was abandoned due to rains. Only 16.1 overs of play was possible after which the game was called off. However, it was Kolkata Knight Risers star Tom Banton, who stole the show with his blistering innings. Tom Banton played an explosive knock of 71 from 42 balls, which included four fours and five towering sixes. The Tom Banton T20 fifty was his first in international cricket.

Tom Banton T20 fifty: Kolkata Knight Riders star plays sensational knock to register maiden T20I half-century

The Kolkata Knight Riders youngster got the opportunity to open due to Jason Roy's absence and the right-hander made full use of the opportunity. Tom Banton showed the wide range of shots he possessed as he toyed around with Pakistan bowlers. The visitors could have avoided the carnage if Iftikhar Ahmed had held on to a sitter when the Englishman was batting on 5. After getting a lifeline, Tom Banton played meticulously in the beginning as he scored the first 20 runs off 19 deliveries.

However, once the right-hander settled at the crease, he went berserk against the Pakistani bowlers, being more severe on the spinners. Tom Banton hit Shadab Khan for three sixes while he fetched a six each off Shaheen Afridi, Imad Wasim and Haris Rauf. Tom Banton's staggering innings came to an end when he top-edged the ball by Shadab Khan to mid-off as Wasim completed the catch. The Kolkata Knight Riders star, however, had laid the foundation for the hosts.

Tom Banton T20 fifty highlights

Before the game was called off, England had scored 131/6 in 16.1 overs. The focus now shifts to the second T20I which will take place on Sunday, August 30 in Manchester. Both teams will look to secure a win in the second game and take the unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Meanwhile, Tom Banton is all set to represent the Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming IPL 2020 which is set to take place in the UAE from September 19. The 21-year old is a crucial member of the KKR squad for IPL 2020. His performances at the top will be key in determining how far the Kolkata Knight Riders go into the tournament.

KKR squad for IPL 2020

Dinesh Karthik (Captain and wicket-keeper), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, M Siddharth, Varun Chakravarti, Chris Green

IMAGE COURTESY: ECB TWITTER