Kolkata Knight Riders Owner Bats For No Mega Auction In IPL 2021? BCCI To Consider Plea

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to shelve the mega auction of cricketers for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The ongoing coronavirus crisis has already delayed the launch of the IPL 2020 season by more than five-and-a-half months. The late conclusion of the IPL 2020 will not leave franchises enough time to revamp their line-ups at the mega auction of 2021.

BCCI likely to cancel mega auction for 2021 due to late start of IPL 2020

According to a recent report by The Times of India, the BCCI might end up shelving the IPL 2021 mega auction which would lead to franchises retaining the same set of cricketers they will be having for the IPL 2020 season. The IPL 2020 season is currently on schedule to conclude on November 10, thus leaving BCCI just four-to-five months before launching the IPL 2021. Additionally, the Indian board intends to allot the same playing window for IPL 2021 as they did for IPL 2020, i.e. more than 50 days for 60 matches.

Apparently, several IPL franchises including the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier made an appeal for the same. As per franchise officials, they believe that they will not be left with enough time to rebuilt their line-ups. One of the sources was quoted by the publication saying: “What's the point in doing a mega auction now and not have enough time to plan it properly?”. The source added that IPL 2021 should go ahead as planned without the mega auction, keeping in mind the delay in launch of IPL 2020 season. One of the co-owners of Kolkata Knight Riders echoed the opinion and raised the same topic at a recent meeting between franchise owners.

IPL 2020 dates and venue decided

As per the announcement made by BCCI and IPL Governing Council members on August 2, the IPL 2020 dates is confirmed to be between September 19 and November 10. Apart from IPL 2020 dates, the Governing Council also confirmed that the IPL 2020 will be taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The decision to shift the tournament out of India was made due to the rising threat posed by the contagious coronavirus disease in the country.

IPL 2020 dates announcement

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



More details 👉 https://t.co/vpM45FAnUQ pic.twitter.com/KnE48kDW1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 2, 2020

Image credits: Kolkata Knight Riders image from PTI