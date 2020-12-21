Kris Srikkanth Birthday: Fans Remember Ex-opener For Building 2011 World Cup Winning Team

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Krishnamachari Srikkanth (or simply Kris Srikkanth) was an integral member of India’s 1983 World Cup winning line-up. Interestingly, the former cricketer was also responsible for India’s second World Cup trophy, which the ‘Men in Blue’ claimed in 2011 under the guidance of MS Dhoni. At the time, he was serving Indian cricket as the Chief Selector of the side as he was appointed to the role in 2008 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
The former Indian captain turned 61 on Monday, December 21. On the occasion of 61st Srikkanth birthday, several fans took to Twitter and remembered his contributions for shaping up the Indian team for the 2011 World Cup.
189 international caps 🧢— BCCI (@BCCI) December 21, 2020
6,153 international runs 👍
1983 World Cup-winner 🏆
Here's wishing @KrisSrikkanth - former India captain and a swashbuckling batsman - a very happy birthday. 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/T45QkTopIX
Also Read | Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021: Teams, Top Players, Venues, Dates & All You Need To Know
Kris Srikkanth was appointed as Chief Selector of the Indian team in September 2008 and his tenure ended in 2012. For a major part of the stipulated period, the Indian team ruled the ICC rankings in Tests. Moreover, they also lifted the 2011 World Cup, thus ending their 28-year drought of lifting cricket’s top prize.
While Kris Srikkanth was known to be an attacking batsman at the top during his playing days, fans did not forget his contributions to Indian cricket as a selector. Several cricketing purists took to Twitter and celebrated Srikkanth’s birthday by citing India’s success at the 2011 quadrennial event. Here is a look at fans celebrating the ex-cricketer’s birthday by remembering his role in the establishment of the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian side.
Also Read | India Vs Australia 1st Test: Kohli And Co. Lose Despite Breaking Huge Test Record
You forgot to mention... Cheeka sir the Former chief selector who choosed world winning team in 2011...— Rajini Facts (@surya1984) December 21, 2020
Make him as team selector again ❤️— Gandhakumar (@Gandhakumar4) December 21, 2020
Selected good squad for 2011 WC— Mohan Kumar (@nan_mohan) December 21, 2020
Also Read | Our Worst Batting Show But Let's Not Make Mountain Out Of Molehill: Virat Kohli
According to celebrityhow.com, the Kris Srikkanth net worth is estimated to be $9 million (₹66 crore) as of 2020. His net worth composes of the salary he receives from the BCCI for being a former cricket player and a selector. It also comprises of the salary he receives from BCCI’s official broadcasting channels for his commentary duties.
Kris Srikkanth was India’s opener in the 1983 World Cup. He top-scored for the side in the final against defending champions West Indies. The Srikkanth 1983 World Cup final contributions includes him scoring an imperial 38 at the top of the order. The knock turned out to be a crucial one in the outcome of the match as India defeated West Indies by 33 runs to lift the trophy.
The Kris Srikkanth career stats in international cricket composes of some staggering numbers. He represented his national side in 43 Tests and 146 ODIs between the years 1981 and 1992. In all, he stockpiled 6,153 runs in both formats with 39 half-centuries and six tons.
Also Read | Prithvi Shaw Fires Back At Critics After His Failure In First India-Australia Test Match
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Emirates D20 League 2020 DUB vs FUJ live stream, pitch and weather report, match preview
5 mins ago
DUB vs FUJ Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Emirates D20 League 2020 match preview
21 mins ago
Sanjay Manjrekar suggests basic ‘Riyaz’ for Indian batsmen ahead of key Boxing Day Test
1 hour ago
Babar Azam out of first NZ Test, Mohammad Rizwan to become Pakistan's 33rd Test captain
1 hour ago
Hardik Pandya goes on dinner date with Natasa Stankovic in style; see pictures
1 hour ago
Adam Gilchrist pinpoints India's biggest concern ahead of Boxing Day Test
1 hour ago