Kris Srikkanth Birthday: Fans Remember Ex-opener For Building 2011 World Cup Winning Team

Krishnamachari Srikkanth (or simply Kris Srikkanth) was an integral member of India’s 1983 World Cup winning line-up. Interestingly, the former cricketer was also responsible for India’s second World Cup trophy, which the ‘Men in Blue’ claimed in 2011 under the guidance of MS Dhoni. At the time, he was serving Indian cricket as the Chief Selector of the side as he was appointed to the role in 2008 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The former Indian captain turned 61 on Monday, December 21. On the occasion of 61st Srikkanth birthday, several fans took to Twitter and remembered his contributions for shaping up the Indian team for the 2011 World Cup.

BCCI celebrates Kris Srikkanth birthday

189 international caps 🧢

6,153 international runs 👍

1983 World Cup-winner 🏆



Here's wishing @KrisSrikkanth - former India captain and a swashbuckling batsman - a very happy birthday. 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/T45QkTopIX — BCCI (@BCCI) December 21, 2020

Fans remember Kris Srikkanth’s career as selector

Kris Srikkanth was appointed as Chief Selector of the Indian team in September 2008 and his tenure ended in 2012. For a major part of the stipulated period, the Indian team ruled the ICC rankings in Tests. Moreover, they also lifted the 2011 World Cup, thus ending their 28-year drought of lifting cricket’s top prize.

While Kris Srikkanth was known to be an attacking batsman at the top during his playing days, fans did not forget his contributions to Indian cricket as a selector. Several cricketing purists took to Twitter and celebrated Srikkanth’s birthday by citing India’s success at the 2011 quadrennial event. Here is a look at fans celebrating the ex-cricketer’s birthday by remembering his role in the establishment of the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian side.

You forgot to mention... Cheeka sir the Former chief selector who choosed world winning team in 2011... — Rajini Facts (@surya1984) December 21, 2020

Make him as team selector again ❤️ — Gandhakumar (@Gandhakumar4) December 21, 2020

Selected good squad for 2011 WC — Mohan Kumar (@nan_mohan) December 21, 2020

How much is Kris Srikkanth net worth?

According to celebrityhow.com, the Kris Srikkanth net worth is estimated to be $9 million (₹66 crore) as of 2020. His net worth composes of the salary he receives from the BCCI for being a former cricket player and a selector. It also comprises of the salary he receives from BCCI’s official broadcasting channels for his commentary duties.

Kris Srikkanth 1983 World Cup final

Kris Srikkanth was India’s opener in the 1983 World Cup. He top-scored for the side in the final against defending champions West Indies. The Srikkanth 1983 World Cup final contributions includes him scoring an imperial 38 at the top of the order. The knock turned out to be a crucial one in the outcome of the match as India defeated West Indies by 33 runs to lift the trophy.

Kris Srikkanth career stats in international cricket

The Kris Srikkanth career stats in international cricket composes of some staggering numbers. He represented his national side in 43 Tests and 146 ODIs between the years 1981 and 1992. In all, he stockpiled 6,153 runs in both formats with 39 half-centuries and six tons.

