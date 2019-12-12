Krishmar Santokie Accused Of Match-fixing In BPL After Bowling Outrageous Wide And No-ball

West Indies pacer Krishmar Santokie is in the middle of a huge controversy. He bowled a huge wide and no ball during the opening match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) between Chattogram Challengers and Sylhet Thunders. The incident occurred during the opening over of the match.

BPL 2019: Krishmar Santokie no-ball incident

Santokie, who is playing for Sylhet Thunders, was bowling to Chattogram’s right-handed batsman Avishka Fernando from over the wicket. He bowled a wide that exceeded the white line down the leg side. Wicketkeeper Mohammad Mithun dived wide to his left to stop the ball from reaching the boundary line. If Santokie failed to keep the ball in line with the wicket with his slinging action, the no-ball he bowled was all the more outrageous. Santokie’s no-ball was bigger than the one that was bowled by Mohammad Amir back in 2010 at Lord’s, which had led to him being banned for spot-fixing for five years. Is the West Indian pacer in trouble?

BPL, thunder v challengers. Yeah, you’re close to the line there mate pic.twitter.com/exYxdlpdo4 — Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) December 11, 2019

BPL 2019 match-fixing allegations on Krishmar Santokie

This was the ball before that very unfortunate massive no-ball. An unfortunate massive wide pic.twitter.com/Z7Yg7hQ2R8 — Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) December 11, 2019

Santokie's latest bowling antics have made many journalists, ex-players, and fans calling out the motive behind the two terrible deliveries.

Sylhet captain Mosaddek Hossain later said in a press conference that he did not want to comment on the no-ball and had not paid attention to that delivery. Santokie, who played 12 T20Is for the West Indies, has really raised the eyebrows in the wrong way at the start of the new BPL season. Is another IPL contract for him out of the reckoning? Time will tell.

