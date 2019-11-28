Bangladesh Cricketer Saif Hassan Fined For Overstaying In India After Pink-Ball Test

Bangladesh cricketer Saif Hassan has finally reached his home country after not being allowed to fly out of India on Monday. In what is expected to be a major embarrassment for the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Hassan failed to produce a valid visa to airport authorities in Kolkata. It is reported that Hasan's six-month-long visa had expired on Sunday.

Saif Hasan fined by Indian High Commission

Saif Hassan had received an Indian visa for a period of six months before he came to India to play as a part of the BCB XI in July. Hasan was also a part of the Bangladesh squad for the recent Test series against India as a reserve opening batsman. His visa was expiring on November 24 and he failed to board a plane out of the country in time.

Hassan tried boarding a flight to Dhaka from Kolkata on Monday but could not do so because of his expired visa. He was detained and had to pay a fine of Rs. 21,600 to the Indian High Commission and got an exit visa so that he could legally leave the country on Wednesday. The first batch of the Bangladesh squad left the country on Sunday while the second batch, which included Hassan, left on Monday. It was also reported that no team official or player realised that Hassan was travelling with an expired visa.

Ind vs Ban Pink-ball Test

India's authority on Test cricket just keeps increasing as the team is yet to lose a match in the ICC World Test Championship. India got a confident win over Bangladesh by an innings in the first Test at Indore. Moving on to both the country's debut in pink-ball Tests, India handed Bangladesh yet another thrashing defeat by an innings in Kolkata. India's pacers dominated the Bangladeshis as Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav led the wicket-taking charts.

