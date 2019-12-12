CCH Vs KHT Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Chattogram Challengers will take on Khulna Tigers in the fourth match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019 on Thursday, December 12 at the Sher E Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The match will commence at 6:00 PM (IST). The Challengers began their campaign on a winning note against Sylhet Thunder and will look to carry forward the momentum in the next match.

On the other side, the Khulna Tigers are yet to play a match in this competition and will look to secure a win in their first match. Stars like Mohammad Amir and Mushfiqur Rahim are a part of the franchise and look the better side on paper going into the contest. Both the sides have some promising names and the game will be entertaining to watch.

Let us have a look at the squads, match details and Dream11 prediction

CCH vs KHT squads

Chattogram Challengers Squad: Mahmudullah Riyadh (Captain), Imrul Kayes, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Chris Gayle, Kesrick Williams, Nurul Hasan, Enamul Haque Jr, Muktar Ali, Pinak Ghosh, Avishka Fernando, Rayad Emrit, Nasum Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Ryan Burl, Imad Wasim.

Khulna Tigers Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (Captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rilee Rossouw, Shafiul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Najibullah Zadran, Robbie Frylinck, Mohammad Amir, Shamsur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Saif Hassan, Shahidul Islam, Aminul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam

CCH vs KHT Dream11 team and prediction

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Imrul Kayes, Najibullah Zadran, Chadwick Walton (Captain), Rilee Rossouw (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Rayad Emrit, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Amir

All-rounders: Nasir Hossain, Robbie Frylinck

Chattogram Challengers start as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games

