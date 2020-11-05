Krunal Pandya Leads Cricketers' Karwa Chauth Updates On Instagram; See Pictures

The gruelling nature of the Dream11 Indian Premier League can inevitably take a toll on the players. Especially in the 13th edition, where the contingents have to adhere by stringent SOPs of a biosecure bubble. While the competition amongst the teams is set to get even more intense with the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs approaching, India's very own festival of love came like a breath of fresh air amidst the enervating season for the cricketers.

Karwa Chauth 2020: Indians welcomed the festival with open arms on Wednesday

The festival of Karwa Chauth is celebrated by couples diligently every year, where women observe a fast from sunrise to sunset to pray for the safety of their partner. This year as well, couples across the country welcomed the festival with open arms. Several Indian cricketers also took part in the festivities and shared their special moments with fans on their social media accounts.

Karwa Chauth 2020: Indian cricketers celebrate the one-day festival of love

Mumbai's flamboyant cricketer, Krunal Pandya, who has made a significant impact in the cash-rich league with his all-round capabilities, is gearing up for the franchise's upcoming duel against Delhi. In the middle of his preparations, the left-hander took to his Instagram account handle, where he shared an adorable picture with his wife, Pankhuri. Along with the picture, Pandya sent wishes for Karwa Chauth for her wife, all the way from UAE.

Krunal Pandya's Mumbai teammate, Suryakumar Yadav, who has been making the right kind of noise with his scintillating batting form, also celebrated the festival with his wife. The couple met during their college days in Mumbai and Devisha has been a pillar of support for the batsman ever since. She has accompanied the cricketer to the UAE for the Dream11 IPL 2020 and the two looked charming together in the picture shared by Yadav on his Instagram account.

Former India player Suresh Raina also celebrated Karwa Chauth with his wife Priyanka and shared glimpses of the moment with his fans on social media.

Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1

Both Krunal Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav will be next seen in action in the much-anticipated clash between Mumbai and Delhi on Thursday. Mumbai have been dominant throughout the tournament and will look to put up a strong show to book their place in yet another final. The iconic Dubai International Stadium will host the Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 and the live action will commence from 7:30 pm IST.

