KS Bharat reveals MS Dhoni's advice to him ahead of WTC final; 'There were a lot of...'

With the WTC Final 2023 set to start in 24 hours, both teams are spending time perspiring in the net sessions. As it is for the eminent Test mace, no team is expected to leave any stone unturned. While the stacks are high, it will all depend on the right combination, thus, comes the selection headache. Ahead of the match, the team management of India has the daunting task of zeroing in on a wicketkeeper.

One of the prospects for the keeper's spot, KS Bharat is ready to take the field on Wednesday and before the match, divulged about a meaningful conversation he recently had with former India captain MS Dhoni. Bharat revealed that he spoke to Dhoni during the IPL 2023 season and received some tips from the legend on how to acclimatize to the English Conditions. KS Bharat might face the task of contributing in the middle order, should he get selected in the Playing XI.

KS Bharat reveals MS Dhoni's advice to him ahead of WTC final

Speaking to ICC, KS Bharat brought forward what MS Dhoni told him when he came across him during the Indian Premier League 2023. While Bharat did not reveal the specifics, he did say that the one-to-one with the legend saw him attaining many insights. Here's what he said.

“It was a very good conversation and there were a lot of insights from that,” the Indian wicketkeeper revealed speaking to ICC. Further, the Gujarat Titans player also displayed his views on the job of a wicketkeeper. “You need intent and passion to be a keeper because keeping is a thankless job. You keep 90 overs in a Test day and you have to be concentrating ball by ball, so you have to accept the challenges and embrace it and be really passionate about contributing to the team,” Bharat said.

Though Bharat has been favored by many experts and fans to be the substitute wicketkeeper in place of KL Rahul, however, the contention of Ishan Kishan, who could make his Test debut in the WTC Final, is touted as equally strong. Thus, with a day remaining for the start of the ultimate clash, who will be standing behind the stumps will be revealed soon. What do you think, who should make it to the cut for the World Test Championship Final?