WTC 2023 Final: Rahul Dravid Expects Huge Things From Ajinkya Rahane Against Australia

Rahul Dravid, the head coach of the Indian cricket team, voiced his views on Ajinkya Rahane's return to the Test squad after a gap of 18 months for the highly anticipated World Test Championship against Australia in 2023 (WTC 2023) on June 7. Dravid praised Rahane's valuable experience and proven performance in international conditions, highlighting his outstanding innings in England. He emphasised Rahane's contribution as a slip fielder, praising his catching abilities. Dravid also emphasised Rahane's personality and leadership qualities within the team, pointing out that he has previously led the team to significant success.

The head coach guided Ajinkya Rahane not to perceive his return as a one time opportunity but to approach it with the mindset of playing consistently well and performing consistently. He emphasised that a comeback does not necessarily limit a player to just one match, and that Rahane can have a long career if he continues to perform at a high level. Dravid went on to say that cricket is not governed by strict rules in which a player only gets one chance. Instead, he emphasised the significance of Rahane demonstrating his abilities and skills through a strong performance.

IND vs AUS WTC 2023 : Rahul Dravid on Ajinkya Rahane future

You don't want him to approach this as just a one-off. Sometimes, you get dropped from teams and you make a comeback and you come back and play for as long as you are playing well and as long as your performing. It's not written in stone that you only get one match. If he puts in a good performance and shows what he has got, who knows, even when people come back from injury, you never know what can happen

Rahul Dravid also emphasised the unpredictability of cricket, stating that even when players return from injuries, unexpected opportunities can arise. Therefore, he advised Rahane to not solely focus on the upcoming WTC 2023 but to consider the broader context of future cricketing commitments. According to Dravid, Rahane's selection is not just for one game, but that he will have more opportunities to contribute to the team's success in the future even after IND vs AUS.

Rahane's return to the Test squad under Dravid's leadership reflects the team's confidence in his abilities and the expectation that he will continue to contribute significantly in the longer format of the game. If Rahane gets chosen in the first XI, He will bat at No. 5 and will be in charge of the Indian middle-order lineup.