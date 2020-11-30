KT Vs GG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 Live

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
The Kandy Tuskers will lock horns with the Galle Gladiators in match 6 of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The KT vs GG match is scheduled to take place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota. The contest will begin at 8:00 pm IST on November 30. Here is our KT vs GG Dream11 prediction, KT vs GG Dream11 team and top picks for the game.
Boom Boom Afridi Speaks about his LPL entry!#එක්වජයගමූ #wintogether #ஒன்றாகவெல்வோம்https://t.co/zoWJq7WkKm— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) November 28, 2020
The Kandy Tuskers and the Galle Gladiators are yet to win a single match at the Lanka Premier League. Coming into this match, both teams will be hoping to finally put some points against their names and break their losing streaks. So far, the Gladiators are in last place on the table with a net run rate of -1.622 while the Tuskers have fared slightly better in second-last place with an NRR of -0.137.
The Tuskers were the losing side in the epic opening game of the Lanka Premier League that went to a super-over decider after both teams finished with 219 runs. The Tuskers fell short by just 5 runs after some very ordinary bowling by Nuwan Pradeep in the super-over. The Tuskers lost their second game to the Dambulla Viiking side in similar fashion after being unable to chase the DLS par total of 89.
Meanwhile, the Galle Gladiators have had two contrasting losses at the tournament. Their first one against the Jaffa Stallions was a close one. The Stallions chased their required total with just three balls remaining - just a few more runs or a few more dot balls could have swayed the match in the Gladiators' favour. They will hope to recover from their 34-run loss against the Colombo Kings on Saturday.
Kandy Tuskers predicted playing 11- Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera (c)(wk), Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Priyamal Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dilruwan Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kaveeshka Anjula
Galle Gladiators predicted playing 11 - Danushka Gunathilaka, Hazratullah Zazai, Azam Khan (wk), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Milinda Siriwardana, Shahid Afridi (c), Shehan Jayasuriya, Mohamed Shiraz, Mohammad Amir, Asitha Fernando
Wicketkeeper – Kusal Parera
Batsmen – Rahmanullah Gurbaz (VC), Asela Gunaratne, Kamindu Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka
All-Rounders – Seekkuge Prasanna, Shahid Afridi (C)
Bowlers – Naveen-ul-Haq, Nuwan Pradeep, Asitha Fernando, Mohammad Amir
According to our KT vs GG match prediction, the Kandy Tuskers will win this match.
