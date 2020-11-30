Steve Smith Reveals Reason Behind 2nd Century In A Row Vs India Nearly 'not Happening'

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith produced another masterclass as he smashed a scintillating century to guide his side to a comprehensive 51-run victory over India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday. Courtesy of their win in the India vs Australia 2nd ODI, the hosts have now pocketed the series 2-0 with a game to go. However, after the game, Steve Smith made an interesting revelation about his innings.

Steve Smith reveals how he nearly missed second ODI against India

After their commanding victory, Smith, while speaking to cricket.com.au revealed how he almost didn’t play India vs Australia 2nd ODI on Sunday due to a vertigo episode. Smith said that he wasn't in the ideal condition in the morning ahead of the game and thought that he was going to struggle as his vertigo didn't seem to go away for a while. The World No. 1 ranked batsman in Tests revealed that the team doctor performed six Epley manoeuvres on him in the morning and got the crystals out of his ears post which he was struggling for a bit.

After getting the crystals out, Smith travelled with the team to the SCG and was unsure if he was going to be well enough to play. However, the Australian recovered in time and then went on to take the Indian bowlers to the cleaners by scoring a stunning century, which came of just 62 balls. Smith reckoned that the fact that he could come out and play was really pleasing in the end. He also told the website that his second century was better than his first because of the lack of chances he offered the Indian team to get him out.

With his second consecutive ton against India, the Steve Smith centuries count in ODIs has reached 11. Steve Smith vs India is a different entity altogether and his numbers are a testament to his prowess against the Men in Blue. The record of Smith vs India in ODIs includes the 1116 runs he has scored in 20 matches at a stunning average of 65.65 with five centuries and as many fifties.

The 31-year old will want to carry his form in India vs Australia 3rd ODI which is set to be played in Canberra on Wednesday, December 2. The live action of the India vs Australia 3rd ODI will commence at 9:10 AM (IST). While the hosts will play to secure a clean sweep, the visitors will look to save their pride by avoiding a whitewash.

