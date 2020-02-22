KTS Vs CC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Live Match Details

Knights will face the Cape Cobras in the fifteenth match of the Momentum One Day Cup 2020. The KTS vs CC live match will be played at Diamond Oval, Kimberley on Saturday, February 22 at 5.00 PM IST. Wandile Makwetu will captain Knights and Zubayr Hamza will lead the Cape Cobras. Let us take a look at the KTS vs CC Dream11 team and KTS vs CC Dream11 prediction that can bring you favourable results from the KTS vs CC live match.

ALSO READ | England cricket chief 'not a champion' of four-day Tests

KTS vs CC Dream11 prediction: KTS vs CC playing 11 from both squads

Here are the squads for the two teams that can help you make your KTS vs CC Dream11 prediction.

KTS vs CC playing 11: Knights

Wandile Makwetu (captain/wicketkeeper), Raynard van Tonder, Grant Mokoena, Jacques Snyman, Keegan Petersen, Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous, Shaun von Berg, Corne Dry, Tshepo Ntuli, Mbulelo Budaza, Gerald Coetzee, Ottniel Baartman, and Obus Pienaar.

KTS vs CC playing 11: Cape Cobras

Zubayr Hamza (captain), Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Jonathan Bird, George Linde, Aviwe Mgijima, Rory Kleinveldt, Thando Ntini, Dane Paterson, Akhona Mnyaka, Dane Piedt, Jason Smith, and Mihlali Mpongwana.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma cheers for the Indian women's cricket team for T20 championship

KTS vs CC Dream11 prediction: KTS vs CC Dream11 team

Please keep in mind that our KTS vs CC Dream11 prediction are made with our own analysis. Our KTS vs CC Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your game.

Wicket-keepers: Kyle Verreynne, Wandile Makwetu

Batsmen: Zubayr Hamza (Captain), Pieter Malan, Aviwe Mgijima, Janneman Malan

All-Rounders: Jason Smith (Vice-Captain), Obus Pienaar

Bowlers: Rory Kleinveldt, Shaun von Berg, Tshepo Ntuli

ALSO READ | Big banter ensues as Pakistan women's cricket team beatboxes at World Cup 2020

KTS vs CC match prediction

The Cape Cobras are the favourites to win the KTS vs CC live match as per our KTS vs CC match prediction.

The Cape Cobras are currently fifth in the standings with two wins out of six games. Their last game was against the Dolphins and their opponents won by 26 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Aviwe Mgijima and Kyle Verreynne. Their best bowlers were Rory Kleinveldt and George Linde.

The Knights are currently sixth in the standings with zero wins out of four games. Their last completed game was against the Dolphins and their opponents won by six wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Raynard van Tonder and Wandile Makwetu. Their best bowlers in the game were Ottniel Baartman and Tshepo Ntuli.

ALSO READ | Rights stalemate threatens radio cricket commentary