7 Tests Or 30 FCs Or 10 ODIs + 20 FCs: BCCI Invites Selector Applicants; States Criteria

The Board of Control for Cricket in India opened applications for the position of National Selectors for the Indian Cricket Team on Saturday. The current panel of selectors includes Devang Gandhi, Sarandeep Singh, Jatin Paranjpe, and Gagan Khoda while the committee is headed by MSK Prasad. A media release by the BCCI stated that the board has invited applications to fill 2 positions of National Selectors (Senior Men), 5 positions of National Selectors (Senior Women) and 2 positions of National Selectors (Junior Men). The deadline of the applications set by BCCI is January 24, 2020.

The criteria stated by the board for candidates to apply for the position included:

Should have played 7 Test matches OR

30 first-class matches OR

10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches

Should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago

Gambhir & Madan Lal to Be Appointed As Members Of CAC

Former Indian cricketers Madan Lal and Gautam Gambhir are set to be appointed as the new members of BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), according to PTI reports. The previous members of the CAC including Kapil Dev, Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad were caught in a conflict of interest battle at the fag end of their tenure following which they were cleared of all charges. The CAC is responsible for the appointment of the selectors and the coaches of both the men's and women's cricket teams. The Kapil Dev-led CAC faced the wrath of a certain section of fans and former cricketers over the reappointment of Ravi Shastri as the team's head coach, offering the former Indian cricketer an extension of his tenure.

The third member of the panel is likely to be Mumbai-based woman international Sulakshana Naik, who has played two Tests and 46 ODIs for the country. "Madan Lal and Gautam Gambhir are all set to be the CAC members," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

