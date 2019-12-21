Kuldeep Yadav Eyes Another Milestone In The Decider ODI Against Windies At Cuttack

On a record-breaking spree currently, India's ace spinner, Kuldeep Yadav became the first Indian to pick two ODI hat-trick on Wednesday against West Indies. The left-arm chinaman is now just one wicket away from scalping 100 wickets in One-day Internationals and will aim to add this feather to his cap in the third and final ODI against the Windies on Sunday in Cuttack.

Yadav will also become the joint-fastest Indian to claim 100 wickets in the 50-overs format. The record is currently held by Mohammed Shami who breached the 100-wicket mark in his 55th ODI. Kuldeep will also become the eighth Indian spinner to pick 100 ODI wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav takes a hat-trick

Kuldeep Yadav made it matter on the Vizag wicket which was a batsman-friendly wicket when he picked up a hat-trick on Wednesday. This happened in the 33rd over of the West Indian run chase. He first removed a well-set Shai Hope. In the next two deliveries, he had Jason Holder out stumped and then removed Alzarri Joseph to complete his hat-trick as the Windies completely lost their way in the run chase. By the virtue of this feat, he also became the first Indian to register two ODI hat-tricks. The chinaman bowler had earlier taken a hat-trick against Australia at the Eden Gardens in September 2017.

Yadav picks his favourite hat-trick

While speaking at the Chahal TV, Yadav said that his hat-trick against West Indies on Wednesday tops the two as it came at a good time. Yadav said, "Both hat-tricks are favourite but this one is more because it came at a good time."

Furthermore, he added, "You can never plan a hat-trick but when I struck first with Hope's wicket, then Holder got out then for the third one I planned how to bowl. I was confused about what to bowl but then I set up a gully and went with the wrong-un. Luckily, I could hit the spot."

India level the series

Chasing a mammoth target of 388, the West Indies got off to a good start as openers Shai Hope and Evin Lewis added 61 runs for the opening wicket. After losing the wickets of Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase in quick succession, both Hope and wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran added 106 runs for the fourth-wicket stand. Keemo Paul scored a valiant 46 but in the end, was castled by Mohammed Shami as the Men In Blue registered a comprehensive 107-run win to level the three-match series 1-1. The decider will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

