IND Vs WI: Skippers Virat Kohli And Kieron Pollard Create An Unwanted Record At Vizag

India registered a comprehensive win in the second ODI against West Indies at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag on Wednesday to keep the series alive. However, there was one unusual incident that stood out in the match. While the Indian skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck, his opposite number Kieron Pollard suffered a similar fate as well.

WATCH: IND vs WI: Ravindra Jadeja's dream delivery ends Roston Chase's miserable day

Kieron Pollard dismissed for a golden duck

This happened in the 30th over of the West Indian run chase which was bowled by Mohammed Shami. A dangerous-looking Nicholas Pooran was dismissed in the previous delivery and all hopes were on the West Indian skipper to anchor the run chase and take the team home. However, that was not to be. On the very first delivery that he faced, Shami had bowled a fuller delivery around off stump and the Windies skipper attempted to play a cover drive only to get an inside edge and Rishabh Pant made absolutely no mistake behind the stumps. The video of this dismissal was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, this is also the first time in the history of ODI cricket that both captains have been dismissed for a golden duck.

READ: IND v WI: Kuldeep Yadav becomes the first Indian player to register two ODI hat-tricks

Virat Kohli dismissed for a first-ball duck

Earlier, Virat Kohli was also dismissed for a golden duck as well. This happened on the third ball of the 38th over bowled by Virat's opposite number Kieron Pollard. Pollard had bowled a slower delivery on the middle stump as Kohli offered a shot early on decided to go for a fierce pull shot. The ball after getting a top-edge flew up in the air and Roston Chase took a very good catch at mid-wicket. The Indian captain was stunned for a moment after what had just happened and there was also a pin drop silence in the crowd. Meanwhile, his West Indian counterpart celebrated the prized scalp as the hosts lost two quick wickets in succession. Kohli was out for a golden duck. This was also a rare failure for Virat Kohli who has managed three centuries and two half-centuries at Vizag.

WATCH: IND v WI: Shreyas Iyer effects a run-out from nowhere to send back Shimron Hetmyer

India level the series

Chasing a mammoth target of 388, the West Indies got off to a good start as openers Shai Hope and Evin Lewis added 61 runs for the opening wicket. After losing the wickets of Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase in quick succession, both Hope and wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran added 106 runs for the fourth-wicket stand. Pooran scored a quickfire 75 while Shai Hope top-scored with 78. Chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav's second hat-trick in One Day Internationals completely broke the backbone of the West Indian run chase. Keemo Paul scored a valiant 46 but in the end, was castled by Mohammed Shami as the Men In Blue registered a comprehensive 107-run win to level the three-match series 1-1. The decider will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

READ: Ind vs WI: Rohit Sharma breaks numerous records during his 159-run knock in Vizag