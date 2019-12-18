IND V WI: Kuldeep Yadav Becomes The First Indian Player To Register Two ODI Hat-tricks

Kuldeep Yadav made a terrific comeback in the 2nd ODI against West Indies after he had showcased an ordinary performance in the first ODI. He made up for it in the second match at Vizag against West Indies where they were chasing a mammoth 388 to win the series and completely derailed the momentum of their run chase.

WATCH: IND v WI: Shreyas Iyer effects a run-out from nowhere to send back Shimron Hetmyer

Kuldeep Yadav takes a hat-trick!

Kuldeep Yadav made it matter on the Vizag wicket which was a batsman-friendly wicket when he picked up a hat-trick on Wednesday. This happened in the 33rd over of the West Indian run chase. He first removed a well-set Shai Hope. In the next two deliveries, he had Jason Holder out stumped and then removed Alzarri Joseph to complete his hat-trick as the Windies completely lost their way in the run chase. By the virtue of this feat, he also became the first Indian to register two ODI hat-tricks. The chinaman bowler had earlier taken a hat-trick against Australia at the iconic Eden Gardens in September 2017.

READ: BCB refuses to play Tests but agrees to tour Pakistan for T20 series

India post 387/5

After Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 159. the onus was on the youngsters Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer to capitalize on the platform that was laid by the openers which they did as the duo went on to add 73 runs for the fourth wicket stand. Iyer went on to score his second straight half-century in this ODI series i.e. 53 off 32 deliveries at a strike rate of 165.63 including three fours and four sixes while Pant played an enterprising knock of a 16-ball 39 at a strike rate of 243.75 and in the end, a small cameo from Kedar Jadhav helped India post 387/5 in their 50 overs.

West Indies are eight down and need over 150 runs to register a series win. India are in the driver's seat to score an equalizer and keep the series alive.

READ: Ind vs WI: Shreyas Iyer raises his bat on 49* to leave Virat Kohli and teammates in splits

READ: "Pant is on fire!" Netizens hail wicketkeeper's fiery knock in the 2nd ODI against WI