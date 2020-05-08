'A Very Supportive Captain', Kuldeep Yadav Hails Virat Kohli's Impact In Int'l Cricket

Kuldeep Yadav has hailed Indian skipper Virat Kohli for Team India's dominance in international cricket. Kohli was made Test captain in 2014 and started leading India across all formats from January 2017 when MS Dhoni had relinquished his captaincy after helping Indian cricket attain greater heights for almost a decade.

'A very supportive captain': Virat Kohli

During a recent interaction, Kuldeep went on to say that Virat is a very supportive captain as he understands bowler because he is a great batsman and a great player. Meanwhile, the chinaman bowler also mentioned that Kohli is aware of one that the batsman can bat well and bowlers might have off-days. The wrist-spinner also added that the captain's support is very important and all the youngsters in the team have the backing of the batting megastar which is a plus point. The left-arm spinner further added that the entire credit for the team’s performances goes to the top-ranked ODI batsman. Kohli has led India to their first-ever bilateral ODI series win in South Africa in 2018 and their maiden Test as well as bilateral ODI series win on Australian soil in the 2018-19 season.

Meanwhile, Kohli was all set to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore while Yadav has been retained by two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but as of now, has been indefinitely suspended due to the global pandemic.

'Quite a possible solution': Virat Kohli

During an interaction, the Indian captain said that it is quite a possible situation of the game being played behind closed doors which might happen. However, Kohli also mentioned that he has no idea how everyone is going to take that because the players are used to playing in front of so many passionate fans. Meanwhile, the champion player also added what kind of emotions are difficult to recreate. He said that even though the game will be played at great intensity, but that feeling of the crowd connecting with the players and the tension of the game where everyone goes through in the stadium is something that cannot happen in such a scenario.

The batting megastar further added that things will still go on but he doubts that one will feel that magic happening inside because of the atmosphere that was created. He concluded by saying that sports will be played the way it is supposed to be played, but those magical moments will be difficult to come by.