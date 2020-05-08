Virat Kohli Hopes Of Cricket Being Played Behind Closed Doors, Shares What Will Be Missed

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has said he is hopeful of the game of cricket being played behind closed doors. All the global sporting events have either been postponed or canceled due to the global pandemic. India's bilateral home ODI series against South Africa has been rescheduled at a later date while IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 has been suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus fear.

'Quite a possible solution': Virat Kohli

During an interaction, the Indian captain said that it is quite a possible situation of the game being played behind closed doors which might happen. However, Kohli also mentioned that he has no idea how everyone is going to take that because the players are used to playing in front of so many passionate fans. Meanwhile, the champion player also added what kind of emotions are difficult to recreate. He said that even though the game will be played at great intensity, but that feeling of the crowd connecting with the players and the tension of the game where everyone goes through in the stadium is something that cannot happen in such a scenario.

The batting megastar further added that things will still go on but he doubts that one will feel that magic happening inside because of the atmosphere that was created. He concluded by saying that sports will be played the way it is supposed to be played, but those magical moments will be difficult to come by.

Virat was all set to represent the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 as RCB aim to win their maiden title after faltering at the final hurdle thrice in 2009, 2011, and, 2016 respectively. At the same time, it remains to be seen what will be the status of ICC T20 World Cup 2020 which is scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November.

