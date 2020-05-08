Sachin Tendulkar Provides Financial Aid To 4000 Underprivileged Children In Mumbai

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar has been quite active on social media by asking fans to stay at home and fight against COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a devastating effect on the lives of people around the world. Apart from spreading awareness, Sachin Tendulkar has also been making donations towards people affected by the coronavirus.

Also read: Sachin Tendulkar Posts Rare, Unseen Photo From Memorable 1992 County Stint With Yorkshire

One Sachin Tendulkar donation included Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra's Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19 as well as pledging to feed 5000 people for one month with help of a non-profit organisation named Apnalaya, which is said to be run by his mother-in-law, Annabell Mehta.

Also read: Sachin Tendulkar Terms Vizag Gas Leak As 'heartbreaking'; Offers Condolences To Families

Coronavirus Maharashtra: Sachin Tendulkar donation to Hi5 Foundation

On Thursday, the 'Master Blaster' made a generous donation to help underprivileged people in Mumbai. The Sachin Tendulkar donation to Hi5 Foundation was made official by the foundation by tagging him in a message of gratitude on Twitter. The Hi5 Foundation thanked Sachin Tendulkar for providing funds to the organisation to help at least 4000 underprivileged people, including children from BMC schools The legendary cricketer also gave his best wishes to team Hi5 Foundation, who are supporting families of people who work as daily wage labourers.

Best wishes to team Hi5 for your efforts in supporting families of daily wage earners. https://t.co/bA1XdQIFhC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 8, 2020

All you need to know about Hi5 Foundation

Hi5 Foundation is a non-profit organisation based in USA and India that currently supports over 2100 children. The main aim of the foundation is to revolutionize the state of basketball in India focussing on the grassroot levels and for that the organisation has built a multi-level, four-year program that gives underprivileged children across Mumbai, access to basketball coaching.

Also read: Sachin Tendulkar Relishes Beetroot Kebabs By Daughter Sara, Finishes In '60 Seconds'

Coronavirus Maharashtra: BMC issues update on the latest number of cases in the state

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 11,219 and death toll reached 437 as 25 patients died in the city on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Of the new cases, 72 are inmates and seven are staff members of the city's Arthur Road Jail who were found to be positive after random swab testing. The BMC has said it has arranged 3,343 rooms in 88 hotels to quarantine people returning from various countries in coming days. The BMC in its statement said that the passengers will come from Bangladesh, Philippines, Singapore, Britain, Malaysia & USA.

Also read: Sachin Tendulkar's Net Worth Post Retirement Is Set To Blow Your Mind; More Details Here

(PHOTO: SACHIN TENDULKAR/ HI5 YOUTH FOUNDATION/ INSTAGRAM)