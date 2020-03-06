Kuldeep Yadav Highlights MS Dhoni's Absence In The Team; Eyes IPL Success

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav stressed on the position of former skipper MS Dhoni and said that the experience that Dhoni brings is being missed in the team. This statement from the spinner comes after India's poor performance against New Zealand in the recently concluded series.

Dhoni has been out of action since the 2019 World Cup in England and fans are eager to see him return to the field during IPL 2020. Speaking to a news daily, the bowler has said that while KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have been performing well behind the stumps, the experience that Dhoni brings is being missed in the team.

While Pant was pushed as Dhoni's replacement post the World Cup, the Delhi lad's inconsistency with the bat led to Rahul taking his place behind the stumps. Consequently, Rahul's sublime form with the bat across the order seems to have led to him making the position his own.

The Indian spinner further hailed the current Indian side saying that the team is batting and fielding pretty well and added that every player has their good days and bad days. He further highlighted the importance of backing a player on their bad days.

READ: Kuldeep hoping for fine IPL to cement place in T20 World Cup team

READ: CAC to potential national selectors: what will be your call on MS Dhoni's future?

Kuldeep hoping for a fine IPL

Not a sure-shot starter anymore, spinner Kuldeep Yadav is seeking to cement his place in India's T20 World Cup team with a sensational IPL. The spinner is now eyeing the IPL, starting March 29, to make a strong statement and return to the India fold.

"IPL is such a platform that changes every year. You need to be active every time and adapt to the changes. I am right now fully prepared for IPL. I got plenty of time to plan also. IPL is very important (for making a comeback in Indian team)," he said at the sidelines of an award function.

"Every player wants to play more because the more you play, the more you improve. IPL is such a platform where you get to play regularly over the course of one and a half months and it will, in turn, result in performance," he added.

READ: MS Dhoni gets pre-IPL boost; ex-batting coach Bangar argues exile could have helped him

READ: Crowd goes berserk as 'Thala Dhoni' walks out in CSK colours; watch video

(With Inputs from Agencies)