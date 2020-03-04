'MS Dhoni Has A Good Chance' Remarks Team India's Batting Coach Sanjay Bangar Ahead Of IPL

Ahead of the 13th edition of the IPL, Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar exuded confidence in former India skipper MS Dhoni who is all set to captain the Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni's return to cricket has been much-anticipated by fans and others equally as the veteran wicketkeeper has been on a sabbatical ever since India's heartbreaking semi-final exit from the ICC 2019 World Cup.

Referring to MS Dhoni's long-break, Bangar stated that it is tough to find rhythm initially but it can also be a huge advantage because when you are playing international cricket, the amount of pressure that you are under, you sort of are getting into a tunnel vision with regard to various responsibility and the needs of the team. "So from a player perspective if Dhoni has taken a break for 6-7 months, he has a good chance to rediscover, refresh and reinvent,” he added.

'Dhoni Dhoni' chants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium

MS Dhoni has been a favourite star for cricket fans of Chennai as he has been leading the CSK team ever since the tournament's inception in 2008 and when the fans learned that their 'Thala' will be in action for the first training session, they thronged in huge numbers to watch the cricketing megastar in action. However, what stood out the most was that of the die-hard fans chanting 'Dhoni Dhoni' as the CSK skipper walked out to have a hit in the nets on Monday. Meanwhile, MSD obliged his followers with some massive hits throughout the net session.

CSK to face MI in the tournament opener

Chennai Super Kings will be facing the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29. The two teams had faced off in that edge of the seat thriller grand finale in the last edition where Rohit Sharma & Co. had held their nerves to win their record fourth IPL title. On a personal note, this season will be a crucial one for the former Indian captain as a good season here can get him back onto the national selectors' radar. With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, MSD will have to be at his best to get into the scheme of things. Not only will Dhoni look to make his bat do the talking but he will also be eager to lead his team to a fourth IPL triumph.

