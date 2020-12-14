Kuldeep Yadav Net Worth, IPL 2020 Price, Salary, House And Personal Life On 26th Birthday

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav made his international debut in 2017 at the age of 22. Since then, he has represented the national side in six Tests, 61 ODIs and 21 T20Is. Kuldeep Yadav was part of the Indian Test unit which conquered Australia in Australia for the first time ever back in 2019. On an individual note, he is the fastest Indian spinner to collect 100 ODI wickets and is the only Indian with two international hat-tricks to his name.

The Uttar Pradesh-based player turned 26 on Monday, December 14. To commemorate the 26th Kuldeep Yadav birthday occasion, here is a look at some details regarding his personal life, his net worth and his salary from the Kolkata franchise for participating in the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season.

BCCI celebrates 26th Kuldeep Yadav birthday

88 intl. caps 🧢

168 intl. wickets ☝️

Fastest Indian spinner to 100 ODI wickets 👌

First Indian to take two hat-tricks in international cricket 🔥



Wishing #TeamIndia's @imkuldeep18 a very happy birthday 🎂👏👏



Let's relive his hat-trick against West Indies 📽️👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 14, 2020

How much is Kuldeep Yadav net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the Kuldeep Yadav net worth is estimated to be ₹25 crore (US$3.5 million) as of November 2020. His net worth comprises of the income he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. His net worth also constitutes the salary he receives from Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association for playing domestic cricket for Uttar Pradesh.

How much is Kuldeep Yadav Dream11 IPL 2020 salary?

During the Dream11 IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the 26-year-old became one of the 13 cricketers to be retained by the Kolkata franchise from their squad of the 2019 season. As per the signing, the Kuldeep Yadav IPL 2020 price for the 2020 season is ₹5.8 crore (US$813,000).

Kuldeep Yadav house and personal life details

Kuldeep Yadav was born on December 14, 1982 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. According to bollysuperstar.com, he continues to live in Kanpur along with the rest of his family. Here is a glimpse of the Kuldeep Yadav house along with him and some of his family members.

Disclaimer: The above Kuldeep Yadav net worth and Kuldeep Yadav IPL 2020 price from Kolkata information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Kuldeep Yadav net worth and Kuldeep Yadav IPL 2020 price figures.

Image source: IPLT20.COM

