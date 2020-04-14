What Happens When MS Dhoni Leaves CSK? Mike Hussey Traces Out Franchise's Path

Former Australia batsman Mike Hussey, who briefly played for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) traced out the franchise's path once skipper MS Dhoni leaves. Labelling it as a '60-million-dollar,' Hussey believes that once Dhoni leaves, CSK will have to start all over again, however, the franchise will try to keep the former Indian skipper in some way or the other. Hussey remarked that once the change of guard happens, CSK might want to start all over again by building a new team which is definitely going to be more 'challenging' in current times.

'Greatest finisher of all time'

The former CSK batsman also heaped praise on his then skipper MS Dhoni as he regarded him as the 'greatest finisher' of all time that the cricketing world has ever produced. Hussey stated that Dhoni can keep his cool and make the opposition captain blink first and also has unbelievable power and compared Dhoni's consistency with Australia's great Ricky Ponting.

Furthermore, Hussey also revealed the reason behind CSK's success in the cash-rich tournament. He attributed the reason for success to 'supportive' owners of the franchise who let coach Stephen Flemming and skipper Dhoni decide how to run the team. He added that it was also because of Fleming and Dhoni who picked the best players, particularly the good Indian players and then stuck with them for as long as possible.

No IPL talks before country stands on its feet

BCCI has ruled out the possibility of any talks on cricket and IPL related matters in the upcoming future. "We are looking to see the country bounce back first and then think about discussing cricket and IPL. There will be no cricket related meeting or talks before the country stands on its feet. It is a war-like situation and we want to back our country. BCCI wants to forget about cricket for a while," the top BCCI official said on condition of anonymity.

