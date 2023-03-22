Kuldeep Yadav Recreates Epic Babar Azam Wicket In IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI, Carey Stunned- WATCH

IND vs AUS: The Indian cricket team is playing against Australia in the third and deciding match of the three-match ODI series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The series is leveled at 1-1 after both the teams won the first and the second match in Mumbai and Visakhapatnam respectively.

Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss in Chennai and elected to bat first on a slow Chepauk surface. The Aussie batsmen gave their team a blistering start and after the first ten overs, they had scored 61/0. India all-rounder Hardik Pandya broke the dangerous-looking opening partnership and dismissed 33.

The visitors continued to attack the Indian bowlers after this but lost wickets at regular intervals. Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav also had a good day with the ball as he dismissed three Aussie batsmen and has just given 56 runs off his quota of 10 overs.

Kuldeep while bowling to Alex Carey in the 39th over of the innings and dismissed Carey in a Babar Azam-like styled and castled his off stump. Kuldeep Yadav bowled a ball that pitched on the middle and leg and went on to hit the top of the off stump. The Indian wrist spinner dismissed Babar Azam in the same fashion during the 2019 ODI World Cup against Pakistan. Babar while playing Yadav was completely deceived by his spin and the ball went on to hit his off and middle stump.

Kuldeep Yadav produces Babar Azam-like dismissal; Watch

Kuldeep Yadav was also asked about his spell in the post-match interview and said that he really enjoyed the way he dismissed Alex Carey.

Coming back to the match so the visitors have been bundled out for a score of 269 and were not even playing the full quota of 50 overs after a solid start.

The Indian bowlers struck at regular intervals during the Australia innings and didn't allow any Aussie batsman to settle at the crease. Now, with the hosts having a target of 270 in front of them will be looking to chase the target down and clinch yet another series at home.