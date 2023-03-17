Harbhajan Singh Gives Epic Reply To Babar Azam's 'Big Bash Better Than IPL' Comment

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to his official Twitter handle to share his reaction on Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s recent comment about the Indian Premier League (IPL). Azam recently made headlines for comparing the IPL with Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL). Babar is currently playing his trade for the Peshawar Zalmi franchise in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023.

In a video that recently surfaced on social media, Babar was asked, “IPL or Big Bash, which league do you like the most?”. "The Pakistan skipper was quick to respond and said that BBL is more competitive as compared to IPL. Babar added that the conditions in Australia are different, the pitches are really fast and BBL is a great place to learn and improve. The Pakistan skipper also added that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is played in Asian conditions and hence is not as challenging as the Big Bash League.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan took a hilarious jibe at Babar without even saying a word. The former cricketer recated to Babar's claims and tweeted a laughing emoji and it quickly went viral among Indian cricket fans.

Here’s a look at Harbhajan’s tweet and how the fans reacted to it.

Money doesn't matter.. what matters is Quality — Mutavil Nabi (@MutavilN) March 16, 2023

Big Bash League is not better than the #IPL,

But, Ashwin is always better than you — Mihika (@srkkimihika) March 16, 2023

Because Pakistan cricketers are not allowed in @IPL .. he is trying to sell himself in #bigbash for more.. cheap publicity stunt — kiran R (@kiran999888777) March 16, 2023

RCB earned minimum 300 crore PKR by selling 7 home matches tickets. — cricket lover (@Manjuna02011837) March 16, 2023

Must be looking for job in big bash🤪 — #RB (@rahulbhatyal) March 16, 2023

Wpl is much better than psl & bbl combined.

.

This kinda comment comes when you see women's cricketers getting twice of your psl salary in Wpl.

(No Offence To Women's Cricket You Guys Are Rocking) ❤️ — Rahul Singh (@buildwithrahul) March 17, 2023

Babar Azam PSL earning is lesser than that of Smriti Mandhana in the WPL

It is worth noting that the IPL governing body recently launched the inaugural edition of Women’s Premier League (WPL), which has received a great response from cricket fans around the world. Interestingly, the most expensive player to be sold at the WPL 2023 Auction has a higher salary than that of Babar in the PSL. While Smriti Mandhana was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 3.4 crore, Babar reportedly was traded at the season salary of $1,50,000 or PKR 3,60,00000 (3 Crore 60 lakhs), which amount to INR 1.23 crore.