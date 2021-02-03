Kuldeep Yadav Reveals Lowest Point Of His Career, Ignores Gabba Snub Ahead Of New Season

Kuldeep Yadav has been selected in an 18-member squad by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for India’s upcoming home Test series against England. If the left-arm spinner finds a spot in the playing XI at some point in the series, it would mark his playing return in the format after a gap of more than two years. Interestingly, the last time Yadav played Test cricket for India, he picked up a five-wicket haul against Australia to star in India’s first-ever series win Down Under.

Kuldeep Yadav reflects his Test journey ahead of India vs England series

Kuldeep Yadav recently interacted with ESPNCricinfo. In the interview, the 26-year-old claimed that he has missed playing Test cricket for India, despite being a regular feature of India’s white-ball squads. Yadav added that there were times when he thought about his exclusion from the Indian team over the last two years, but factors like team combinations and playing conditions were the reasons behind it.

When asked to reveal the lowest point of his career over the past two years, Kuldeep Yadav cited his underwhelming outing in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Across five matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2020, the veteran spinner picked up just one wicket at an average of 92. Yadav said that the season did not work out well for him even though he believed he was in “pretty good rhythm”.

Kuldeep Yadav claimed that he has seen “failure” in his life, which now helps him “understand things better”. He finished off by saying that he will keep doing the hard work and will keep creating better chances for himself to become successful.

India squad for England Tests 2021

The India vs England four-match series is scheduled to launch on Friday, February 5 in Chennai. The matches will also form a crucial part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. Here is a look at the entire India squad for England Tests 2021 –

TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya (VC), KL Rahul, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

Kuldeep Yadav among KKR list of retained players 2021

On January 20, the KKR announced a list of their 17 retentions for the upcoming IPL 2021 season. Kuldeep Yadav managed to retain his spot, despite a below-par outing in the previous edition of the tournament. He was retained alongside the likes of skipper Eoin Morgan and KKR veterans Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.

Here is a look at the entire KKR list of retained players 2021, watch video

How much was Kuldeep Yadav IPL 2020 price?

As per the players’ retention window, the Kuldeep Yadav IPL 2020 price was reported to be ₹5.8 crore (US$813,000). Though yet to be confirmed officially, it is believed that the cricketer has been retained by the franchise for the 2021 season for the same amount.

Image source: BCCI Twitter

