Kumar Sangakkara Gets Nostalgic After Return To Lahore Since 2009 Terrorist Attacks

The President of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), Kumar Sangakkara, will be leading the MCC team which will be touring Pakistan ahead of the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The team will play its first match on Friday against the PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars. Sangakkara is a part of the MCC's efforts to help establish Pakistan as a safe venue for cricket.

ALSO READ | Kumar Sangakkara trolls Kevin Pietersen on social media for doing planks on vacation

Lahore Qalandars vs MCC: Kumar Sangakkara looks back at 2009 Lahore terrorist attacks

Cricket has only come back to Pakistan since the end of last year when Sri Lanka finally agreed to tour the country for the first time in a decade. Cricket in the country had taken a full stop after the terrorist attack that took place on the visiting Sri Lankan team near the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in 2009. Kumar Sangakkara, who was a part of the Sri Lankan team on that dreadful day of March 3, 2009, recently spoke to a cricket portal about his return to the country and how the day of the attacks tested him.

ALSO READ | Throwback to when Irfan Pathan took a personal dig at Kumar Sangakkara in a sledge fest

Sangakkara mentioned how the attacks made the team value life and sport, in general. The Sri Lankan legend reflected on how the incident made the team sense their mortality despite the celebrity status that they may enjoy as athletes. Kumar Sangakkara is now a part of the team that is visiting Pakistan in an effort to normalise the game in the country. Sangakkara felt that it is the MCC's duty to not only grow the game in England but also help it grow throughout the world.

ALSO READ | Kumar Sangakkara denies pledging support for any political parties

Reflecting on his journey to Pakistan, the Sri Lankan reflected that the security measures and the treatment that he and his MCC team has received has put him at ease and made him very excited for the cricket that his team will play. The team will play four matches on this tour.

Lahore vs MCC live streaming and schedule

Feb 14: MCC v Lahore Qalandars (20 overs)

Feb 16: MCC v Pakistan Shaheens (50 overs)

Feb 17: MCC v Northern (20 overs)

Feb 19: MCC v Multan Sultans (20 overs)

The match will be livestreamed in India on SonyLIV and broadcast on Sony Sports Network India. Fans can also catch all the live action from the Lord's Cricket Ground's official YouTube page and the Lahore Qalandars' official Twitter account.

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka 'safe' to tour for England, according to Kumar Sangakkara