Kumar Sangakkara Trolls Kevin Pietersen On Social Media For Doing Planks On Vacation

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen was a flamboyant batsman, who was famous for his unorthodox and audacious shots. He is also renowned for voicing out his opinion and giving bold statements on different topics on social media. Because of his outrageous comments, Kevin Pietersen has found himself amidst a lot of controversies.

Kevin Pietersen, who is very active on social media, took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself engrossed in a plank workout. When you look at the photo, you can figure out that Kevin Pietersen is on vacation as he was by the poolside in what looked like a pretty scenic background.

SA vs ENG: Kevin Pietersen's Twitter post

However, to everyone's surprise, former England captain Kumar Sangakkara commented on the picture. Kumar Sangakkara trolled Kevin Pietersen as he replied on his picture that it would have been even more beautiful had Pietersen not been in it himself. Kumar Sangakkara's comment left fans in splits and they lauded the former Sri Lankan cricket captain for his sense of humour.

SA vs ENG: Kumar Sangakkara trolls Kevin Pietersen

Would have been a beautiful pic without you in it @KP24 😀 — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) February 9, 2020

Kevin Pietersen isn't someone who was going to leave a troll without a response. He immediately responded to Kumar Sangakkara's troll as he wrote “Chairman! You not allowed to tweet like that!” Pietersen was referring to Sangakkara being the current chairman of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the original custodian of cricket and the owner of the Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

SA vs ENG: Kevin Pietersen's reply to Kumar Sangakkara

Chairman! You not allowed to tweet like that! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 9, 2020

