Kushal Malla Becomes The Youngest Half-centurion In ODI Cricket

Kusal Malla who is one of the emerging stars of Nepal just like spinner Sandeep Lamichhane added a new feather in his hat during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground on Saturday. He scored a half-century in that match but it was indeed a special one as he not only registered his name in the record books but also ended up breaking the record of a batting legend as well.

Kusal Malla registers his name in the record books

Kusal Malla, who had scored a fine half-century against the USA ended making a new record by the virtue of that feat. He became the youngest player in the history of One Day International cricket to score a half-century. He was 15 years and 340 days old when he made this record. The youngster broke the record of his countryman Rohit Paudel, who had achieved this feat at the age of 16 years and 146 days.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the youngest Test half-centurion, cricket legend, and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has still kept that record intact since 1989 when he had scored 59 against the arch-rivals Pakistan at the age of 16 years and 213 days. Coming back to this contest, the Nepal skipper went on to score a 51-ball 50 which included four boundaries and three maximums as Nepal were budled out for 190 in the final over.

In reply, the USA did not get off to a good start as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Only Ian Holland managed 75 and single-handedly kept the visitors in the hunt. However, that was just not enough and once he was dismissed, it was just a matter of time before their innings lost its steam as they were bundled out for 155 as Nepal registered a 35-run win.

(Image Courtesy: @ICC/Twitter )