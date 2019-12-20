KXIP IPL 2020 Team: List Of All Players Bought At Auction, Full Squad Ahead Of IPL 2020

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab had the biggest purse available among all teams for the IPL 2020 auction. At the bidding event, the franchise put that to some use as they roped in few exciting T20 talents. Here, we take a look at how they fared at the auction and how their squad looks for the IPL 2020.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

KXIP IPL 2020 team: Auction picks

The 2014 runners-up managed to grab Glenn Maxwell after an intense bidding war among multiple franchises. The Australian all-rounder was the second most expensive player from the auction with ₹10.75 crore as he re-joined his former IPL team. Apart from Maxwell, KXIP also bought in West Indies pacer Sheldon Cotterell for ₹8.5 crore.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

New Zealand all-rounder and limited-overs specialist Jimmy Neesham also joined the 'Lion’s Den' for ₹50 lakhs. Meanwhile, English all-rounder Chris Jordan will bolster their pace bowling attack as he joins veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami. Other new additions to the team are Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Tajinder Singh and Prabhsimran Singh. After the auction, the team management announced KL Rahul as their new skipper for the upcoming mega event.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

KXIP IPL 2020 team: Complete line-up

KL Rahul (C), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari