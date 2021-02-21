Kyle Jamieson IPL 2021 Salary, Net Worth, Height And Top Career Stats Of RCB Star

There was a significant buzz around Kyle Jamieson, considering the young fast bowler's exploits in international cricket. The 26-year-old debuted for New Zealand last year and has already bowled several memorable spells in his short career. The Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore were involved in an intense bidding war, as they were keen to sign the talented speedster for the upcoming edition. The player's services were ultimately acquired by the Virat Kohli-led side, and the Kyle Jamieson IPL 2021 deal of ₹15 crore has also made him the fourth most expensive IPL player.

How much is the Kyle Jamieson net worth

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the player's net worth is estimated to be somewhere around 7 crore. The major source of income for the fast bowler comes from the compensation he receives for representing the New Zealand side in international cricket. Considering the jaw-dropping Kyle Jamieson IPL 2021 salary, it is fair to say that his net worth is bound to increase considerably after his stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore side.

Kyle Jamieson wickets in international cricket

The Kyle Jamieson stats make up for a staggering read. Having played only six Test matches so far, the bowler has claimed 36 wickets in the longer format. He also was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Series’ award against the West Indies for his 11-wicket collection last year in December. The player has three wickets in the shortest format of the game, as well as ODIs. The youngster is yet to make his debut in the Indian Premier League, and he is expected to play a major role in his first season itself with the RCB team and many cricket pundits believe that he will emerge as the league's next big superstar.

Kyle Jamieson bowling and Kyle Jamieson height

Standing at a height of 6 feet 8 inches, the player surely has an intimidating presence on the cricket field. The pacer has the ability to extract extra bounce off the surface and has used it to his advantage in his international appearances for New Zealand. The bowler also has the tendency to swing the new ball a long way, and his high release point makes it even more challenging for the batters.

Disclaimer: The above Kyle Jamieson net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Kyle Jamieson net worth.

