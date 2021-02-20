PSL 2021 Kings Vs Gladiators Live Stream, Pitch Report, Karachi Weather Forecast, Preview

Defending champions Karachi Kings will take on Quetta Gladiators in the opening match of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) on Saturday, February 20 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The Kings vs Gladiators live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting tournament opener, here's a look at the Kings vs Gladiators live streaming info, Karachi weather forecast, how to watch PSL live telecast in India and where to catch Kings vs Gladiators live scores.

PSL 2021: Kings vs Gladiators Match Preview

The two sides are amongst the most successful teams in the competition. While the Gladiators narrowly missed out on PSL titles after making it to the finals in the first two seasons, the final got their hands on the coveted trophy by winning the PSL 4. The head-to-head record is tilted in the favour of the Gladiators as they have won 7 games while Karachi has won just 3. However, if recent records are anything to go by, Karachi were in tremendous form last season as they emphatically won the PSL 5 trophy. Both sides are filled with some talented players, which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

Kings vs Gladiators Pitch Report

The surface at Karachi will have something in it for both batsmen and bowlers. The initial phase of the game will see bowlers getting some assistance from the pitch but as the game goes on, batting will become easier. The average first innings score in the last five matches played is here is 156 and teams chasing have won three games, lost one and one match has ended in a tie, which is why the captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Karachi Weather Forecast

The weather during the Kings vs Gladiators match will be pleasant. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Karachi is expected to be around 27°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease considerably during the finishing stages at 23°C at around 10:30 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 15-25%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators match at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Kings vs Gladiators live streaming and live scores details

The PSL live telecast in India will be available on television on Sony Sports Network. The Kings vs Gladiators live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app. To catch the Kings vs Gladiators live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the PSL.

