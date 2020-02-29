Kyle Jamieson Reveals Team India's Batting Weakness As He Grabs A Fifer In Second Test

Kyle Jamieson, who is playing just his second Test, rattled the Indian batting line-up on Day 1 of the Christchurch Test as he bagged the maiden fifer of his career. Speaking to media at the end of day one, Jamieson stated that the Indian batsmen looked a bit indecisive against the short ball. The Blackcaps' speedsters had used the short ball ploy in the first Test as well to unsettle the visitors at Wellington. India could manage only 242 runs at the end of their first innings of the second Test.

Speaking to the media, Jamieson said, "The wicket does not do much as it does in Wellington. We had to stick there for long periods of time as the ball was moving a little bit. They played a few more shots than they did at Wellington, the pitch probably allowed them to. I guess their guys looked a bit indecisive against the short ball."

Furthermore, Jamieson added that it was a high point for him to see how good the Blackcaps' were as a team to take 10 wickets and restrict India was pretty special for him. The speedster also highlighted that not losing any wicket by the end of the day made it a good day of Test cricket for New Zealand.

Indian batsmen struggle on Day 1

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first on a typical green-top wicket which troubled the Indian batsmen. Even Indian skipper Virat Kohli failed to get going as his poor form on this tour continued. Apart from Shaw, only Cheteshwar Pujara (54) and Hanuma Vihari (55) managed to prolong their stay in the middle on a wicket where the Kiwi pacers were making merry. In the end, the top-ranked Test side was bowled out for 242.

Jamieson bags maiden fifer

Kyle Jamieson claimed a maiden five-wicket haul Saturday as New Zealand bowled out India for 242 and reached 63-0 on the first day of the second cricket test. Playing in only his second test, Jamieson took 5-45 as New Zealand made good use of the toss and a green pitch to dismiss India in 63 overs. The tall fast bowler followed up a strong debut in the first test in Wellington in which he took 4-39 and scored 44 as New Zealand won by 10 wickets to lead the two-test series.

