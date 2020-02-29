Tom Latham Takes A One-handed Screamer At The Second Slip To Remove Prithvi Shaw

Tom Latham had a very good time on the field as well as with the bat during Day 1 of the second and final Test match against India at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. He scored an unbeaten 27 as New Zealand finished the day at 63/0 but what really stood out was his stunning one-handed catch to get rid of a well-set Prithvi Shaw.

Tom Latham takes a screamer to dismiss Shaw

Youngster Prithvi Shaw's problems against tall pacer Kyle Jamieson continued in this match as well. Jamieson had accounted for the opener twice on this tour. However, unlike the previous occasions, he lost his wicket when India were eyeing a good total. It happened in the 20th over of the innings. On the very first delivery, the pacer had bowled a fuller one outside the off-stump as Shaw attempted a cover-drive by staying on the back foot. He did not use his feet and that is what cost him his wicket.

The ball took the outside edge and for once it appeared that it would fly over the slip fielder's head. However, an alert Tom Latham who was stationed at second slip times his jump to perfection and took an absolute one-handed ripper as Shaw had no option but to walk back to the pavilion for a well-made 54. The video of this incredible catch was also posted on social media. Take a look.

How about this grab from Latham! pic.twitter.com/3XGwk0vuU8 — Canterbury Cricket (@CanterburyCrick) February 29, 2020

Indian batsmen struggle on Day 1

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first on a typical green-top wicket which troubled the Indian batsmen. Even Indian skipper Virat Kohli failed to get going as his poor form on this tour continued. Apart from Shaw, only Cheteshwar Pujara (54) and Hanuma Vihari (55) managed to prolong their stay in the middle on a wicket where the Kiwi pacers were making merry. In the end, the top-ranked Test side were bowled out for 242.

