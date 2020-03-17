LAH Vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All PSL 2020 2nd Semi-final Details

Lahore Qalandars will take on Karachi Kings in the 2nd semi-final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Tuesday, March 17. The LAH vs KAR live match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The LAH vs KAR live match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Here is our LAH vs KARS Dream11 prediction and LAH vs KAR Dream11 team for the LAH vs KAR live match.

Lahore Qalandars finished the league stage at the third position with 10 points to their name. Out of the 10 matches they played, they won 5 and lost 5. They have been in some good form as they have won four out of the last five matches they played. Ben Dunk and Fakhar Zaman are the players to watch out for.

On the other hand, Karachi Kings finished the league stage at the second position with 11 points to their name. They won five, lost four and one game ended in no result. They lost their last match against Quetta Gladiators by 5 wickets but the team boasts of some big names whose performances will be crucial if they have to make it to the final. Babar Azam and Mohammad Amir will be the players to watch out for.

Let's take a look at the squads and LAH vs KAR Dream11 prediction.

LAH vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Squads

LAH vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: LAH vs KAR playing 11 - Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akhtar (Captain), Ben Dunk (Wicket-keeper), Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Salman Irshad, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Raja Farzan, Dilbar Hussain, Muhammad Faizan, Usman Shinwari, Maaz Khan, Salman Ali Aagha

LAH vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: LAH vs KAR playing 11 - Karachi Kings

Imad Wasim (Captain), Chadwick Walton (Wicket-keeper), Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Cameron Delport, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Umaid Asif, Usama Mir, Arshad Iqbal, Umer Khan, Ali Khan, Mohammad Rizwan

LAH vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: LAH vs KAR Dream11 team

Here is the LAH vs KAR Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicketkeepers: Ben Dunk (Vice-captain), Chadwick Walton

Batsmen: Babar Azam (Captain), Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Chris Jordan

All-Rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Samit Patel

LAH vs KAR Dream11 prediction: LAH vs KAR match prediction

Karachi Kings start off as favourites to win as per our LAH vs KAR match prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that our LAH vs KAR Dream11 prediction is made with our own analysis. Our LAH vs KAR Dream11 team are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: LAHORE QALANDARS TWITTER