IPL 2020 Star Jaydev Unadkat Gets Engaged, Cheteshwar Pujara Has Warning For Fiancee

Saurashtra pacer Jaydev Unadkat has had an amazing week. He led Saurashtra to their maiden Ranji Trophy title after gaining a first-innings lead over Bengal in the final. Now, Jaydev Unadkat has surprised his fans as he announced his engagement on social media.

Jaydev Unadkat shared a picture with his fiancee Rinny on his Twitter handle and captioned it, “6 hours, 2 meals & 1 shared mud cake later.” He also added a ring and a heart emoticon along with the post.

Jaydev Unadkat announces his engagement

6 hours, 2 meals & 1 shared mud cake later.. 💍❤️ pic.twitter.com/SEvHFDQwru — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) March 15, 2020

Jaydev Unadkat's Saurashtra teammate Cheteshwar Pujara was quick to wish him. Cheteshwar Pujara congratulated Jaydev Unadkat on Twitter. He welcomed Jaydev Unadkat's fiance into the family and added that he was glad that his best friend had found the love of his life. He cheekily warned her to deal with their bromance.

Cheteshwar Pujara's cheeky tweet

Welcome to the family Rinny. I am so glad that my brother @JUnadkat has found the love of his life. 🤗



P:S - You have to deal with a lot of bromance pic.twitter.com/X9aZxFfm0o — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) March 15, 2020

Jaydev Unadkat bagged 67 wickets in the recently concluded Ranji season, just one less than the all-time record of Bihar’s Ashutosh Aman, in 2018-19. His wickets came at an impressive average of 13.23, which is the most by a fast bowler in the history of the competition. In the final match, he changed the face of the game on its head on the final day of the match as he dismissed two wickets in an over during the first session which paved the way for Saurashtra's win.

IMAGE COURTESY: RAJASTHAN ROYALS TWITTER