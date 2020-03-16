The Debate
IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Displays Rare Wicketkeeping Drills In CSK Nets, Watch Video

Cricket News

IPL 2020: A rare video of MS Dhoni, practising wicket-keeping in the CSK nets has been doing the rounds on social media which has won fans over. Read on.

IPL 2020

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since the conclusion of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Dhoni hasn't played any form of competitive cricket since then. There have been a lot of speculations regarding his future but he returned to Chennai Super Kings camp ahead of the IPL 2020 and started practising with the team.

ALSO READ | Brad Hogg forwards fan's advice to Sourav Ganguly about scheduling IPL 2020

MS Dhoni's training videos with Chennai Super Kings have been doing the rounds on social media. The right-hander was seen hitting the ball as cleanly as he is known for. He also ended up scoring 123 off 91 balls in a CSK team 2020 practise game ahead of IPL 2020.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for him to don the CSK colours in the upcoming IPL 2020. The tournament was earlier scheduled to commence on March 29, but that has now been postponed to April 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic in the last few days.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus sacre: Shoaib Akhtar expresses helplessness after IPL 2020 gets postponed

IPL 2020: CSK team 2020 MS Dhoni spotted practising wicketkeeping

Meanwhile, a video of MS Dhoni, practising keeping in the CSK nets, has been doing the rounds on social media. MS Dhoni doesn’t generally practice keeping and relies on his experience. He only dons his gloves when he plays competitive cricket.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MS Dhoni (@mahi7781ofl) on

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Bombay HC receives PIL for foreign players to be kept under isolation

MS Dhoni had once said that keepers don’t really need a lot of catching. He added that he had seen over-exaggeration from some keepers as they start going on the floor, which is a very frog style of keeping. MS Dhoni also spoke on what a wicket-keeper is supposed to do. He said that you can drop 100 balls, but whenever there is a catch you take it and whenever there is a stumping opportunity, you take it.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Coronavirus pandemic forces CSK to call off IPL 2020 training camp

IMAGE COURTESY: MAHI7781OFL INSTAGRAM

