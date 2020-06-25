'Landmark Event In My Life': Sachin Tendulkar Recollects India's 1983 World Cup Victory

As Indian fans celebrate 37 years since the moment that 'changed world cricket,' on Thursday, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar too relived the incident when Kapil Dev & Co. lifted the World Cup for the first time, on this day in 1983. Tendulkar reminisced BS Sandhi's 'epic delivery' to Greenidge and Kapil Dev's iconic catch to dismiss Viv Richards, the Indian legend recalled his celebrations with his friends. "We jumped and celebrated the fall of each wicket," Tendulkar exclaimed.

The #WorldCup1983 Final like for many was a landmark event in my life.



Still recall my friends & I celebrating all wickets right from BS Sandhu's epic delivery to Greenidge to Kapil Paaji’s catch. We jumped & celebrated the fall of each wicket! What an evening it was.🙂 pic.twitter.com/1WJH4sXjRB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 25, 2020

When India ended the Caribbean supremacy

Chasing a paltry total of 184, the Indian bowlers ensured that they applied brakes on the West Indian run chase as they lost their top-order early on. Opener Gordon Greenidge was castled of a dream delivery by Balwinder Sandhu. However, Sir Vivian Richards, who was adjudged the Man of the Match in the 1979 World Cup final, decided to take matters into his own hands and take the Windies to their third successive world title. Nonetheless, skipper Kapil Dev took a great running catch by covering a lot of distance to send back Richards.

Even though the Caribbean tail-enders tried to show some resistance, it was just not enough as they were eventually bundled out for 140 after the legendary Mohinder Amarnath had trapped the last man Michael Holding plumb in front of the wicket to register arguably the biggest win in the history of world cricket as India won the contest by 43 runs and thereby, ended the Caribbean supremacy.

Srikkanth's recalls Kapil Dev's inspiring words

While speaking on a show ‘Winning the Cup – 1983’, Srikkanth went on to say that with the West Indies' batting line-up and looking at 183, the Indian players had lost heart already but Kapil Dev had then said one thing that changed everything. Srikkanth narrated that Kapil Dev did not say that India would win but motivated the players by saying even though the Indian team have been bundled out for 183, they should build resistance instead of giving away the match so easily.

Recalling that epic win, the former opening batsman mentioned that it was the turning point for Indian cricket and for Indians and that too at a time when cricket was dominated by West Indies, Australia, New Zealand, and others.

